Trump administration to resettle first white South Africans "within days"

Washington DC - Donald Trump's administration plans to resettle the first group of white South Africans to the US next week, media outlets reported Thursday, after the president accused Pretoria of "racial discrimination" against them.

White South Africans supporting Donald Trump and Elon Musk gather in front of the US Embassy in Pretoria on February 15, 2025, for a demonstration. © MARCO LONGARI / AFP

Trump has criticized South Africa over a land expropriation act the Republican leader says will lead to the takeover of white-owned farms.

Trump, whose tycoon ally Elon Musk was born in South Africa, has said the law signed in January would "enable the government of South Africa to seize ethnic minority Afrikaners' agricultural property without compensation."

The law allows the government, as a matter of public interest, to decide on expropriations without compensation – but only in exceptional circumstances. It is a measure aimed at rolling back the legacy of colonialism and apartheid.

The resettlement plan was first reported by US investigative outlet The Lever, which quoted an April 30 memo saying that the South Africans were scheduled to arrive "within a few days."

Washington was preparing to resettle up to 1,000 Afrikaners this year, The Lever said, quoting a government source.