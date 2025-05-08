Trump administration secretly abducted and deported children with US citizenship

Austin, Texas - President Donald Trump 's administration deported two children with US citizenship from their home in Austin to Mexico after pulling over their parents at a traffic stop.

Immigration Customs Enforcement extended their deportation campaign to US citizens, deporting two children from Austin, Texas. © AFP/Sgt. Walker Pino/US Department of Defense

Denisse Parra Vargas, her husband Omar, and their two children – who have birthright citizenship – were turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last week.

Omar was initially placed in an ICE detention center and then deported to Nuevo Laredo in Mexico. Meanwhile, Denisse was first fitted with an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet and then instructed to check into a processing center on Tuesday.

After arriving at the facility with her children, she disappeared into the system and was unable to be contacted, triggering a search by Austin-based immigration advocacy group Grassroots Leadership.

"She was told that if she showed up, then she would be eligible for asylum as well as a work permit," a spokesperson for Grassroots Leadership told the Daily Beast. "Her understanding was that this was supposed to be a routine appointment."

On Wednesday, Dennise Parra Vargas contacted Grassroots Leadership from Reynosa, Mexico, and informed them that she and her children had been deported. ICE had not given her the opportunity to contact them.

"When she called from the other side of the border, she said that she signed a paper, but she wasn’t sure exactly what it was," Grassroots Leadership revealed. "She never had a chance to consult with anybody."

"Any efforts from our end to be able to advocate for her release, or even for our legal team to be able to work on her release, none of that was possible because we weren’t even able to locate her."