ICE begins sending abducted migrants to notorious Guantánamo Bay detention camp

Guantánamo Bay, Cuba - US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has started sending detained migrants to the Guantánamo Bay detention camp, the Department Defense announced Tuesday.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has restarted deportations to the notorious Guantánamo Bay detention camp. © Collage: AFP/Scott Olson/Getty Images

ICE has deported approximately 20 migrants to Guantánamo Bay in Cuba on Tuesday, the DOD announced, but no information is yet available on the nationalities or identities of those imprisoned there, the New York Times reported.

Rumors started swirling when flight trackers followed a plane that left a Department of Homeland Security-run airport on Monday.

Guantánamo Bay has reportedly not held any migrant detainees since October 1. The admission of at least 20 new people to the facility brings the total number of migrants imprisoned there to approximately 710 since the Trump administration launched its mass deportation campaign.

A spokesperson for DHS refused to respond to requests for comment from the NYT, neither confirming why the detention camp was first cleared of migrants nor why it is being repopulated.

Guantánamo Bay is a notorious facility that was first established by former President George W. Bush in 2002 to hold terrorism suspects and prisoners of war. It has become famous for housing people – most of whom were not even charged with crimes – in brutal, inhumane, and unsanitary conditions.

The US has subjected many people detained there to abuse and torture under the guise of so-called "enhanced interrogation."