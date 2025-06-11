Trump administration prepares to ramp up mass transfers of migrants to Guantanamo Bay
Washington DC - The Trump administration is reportedly planning to send noncitizens from various countries to the infamous Guantánamo Bay detention facility as early as this week, marking an escalation of the government's rabid anti-immigrant agenda.
US officials told The Washington Post the administration is set to begin transferring potentially thousands of noncitizens to the base in Cuba.
Preparations for the transfers include medical screenings for some 9,000 people to assess whether they are healthy enough to be sent to Guantanamo.
The people in question hail from countries including Britain, Italy, France, Germany, Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Poland, Turkey, Ukraine, Haiti, and more, sources said.
There are reportedly no plans to notify the countries where they hold citizenship.
Donald Trump in January ordered the preparation of a 30,000-person "migrant facility" at Guantánamo. Dozens of migrants held there were returned to the US to facilities in Louisiana in March.
Guantánamo has a horrific history. In the wake of the 9/11 attacks, the US imprisoned around 780 men and boys there, the vast majority without any criminal charges, and subjected some of them to brutal torture.
