ICE blocked entire family of Colorado attack suspect

Denver, Colorado - A federal judge blocked US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement from deporting the wife and five children of the man accused of carrying out a firebombing attack in Colorado on Sunday.

District Court Judge Gordon Gallagher in Denver ruled that the family of Mohamed Sabry Soliman could not be deported without due process.

Soliman was arrested after he allegedly threw Molotov cocktails and fired a homemade flamethrower at a crowd of demonstrators gathered to support Israeli captives being held in Gaza, wounding several people. He now faces terrorism charges.

Hayam El Gamal and her five children, between the ages of four and 17, were detained by ICE and threatened with deportation after Soliman was arrested at the scene.

The family had filed a suit in Colorado seeking to be released from custody and blocked from deportation while they continue the process of seeking asylum in the US.

"It is patently unlawful to punish individuals for the crimes of their relatives," the filing read. "Such methods of collective or family punishment [violate] the very foundations of a democratic justice system."