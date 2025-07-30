Scientist and green card holder detained at airport for over a week after visiting Korea for wedding
San Francisco, California - Tae Heung "Will" Kim, who has lived in the US for decades as a permanent resident, has been detained at the San Francisco International Airport since July 21 after traveling to Korea for his brother's wedding.
Kim, a Korean citizen, has lived in the US since he was five years old. Now 40, he is pursuing a PhD at Texas A&M University doing research to develop a vaccine for Lyme disease.
Kim's lawyer, Eric Lee, told the Washington Post that he has been denied access to an attorney and has not been allowed any contact with his family, except for a brief phone call to his mother last Friday.
Kim, whose lawyer has not been given a reason for his detention, has had no trouble with the law except for a minor marijuana possession charge back in 2011. He fulfilled his community service requirements and successfully petitioned to seal the offense from the public record.
"If a green card holder is convicted of a drug offense, violating their status, that person is issued a Notice to Appear and CBP coordinates detention space with ICE [Enforcement and Removal Operations]," a US Customs and Border Protection spokesperson told the Washington Post. "This alien is in ICE custody pending removal proceedings."
Lee had asked a CBP official whether the Fifth and Sixth amendments' rights to due process and counsel apply to Kim. He was told "no."
Sharon Lee, Kim's mother and a naturalized US citizen, said in a statement, "My husband and I immigrated to the U.S. believing that this is the country of freedom and equal rights where everyone is treated with fairness. We believed that the U.S. was the best place for us to raise our family, and for decades we built our life here."
"My children only know the U.S. as home," Lee added. "Will should not be trapped or treated poorly just because he made a mistake or is not a citizen. He deserves to go back to his normal life."
Will Kim being held in inhumane conditions
Legal representatives say Kim is being held in inhumane conditions amid his ongoing detention.
"It’s appalling to see a lawful permanent resident suffer detention for a week without access to counsel," said Karl Krooth, Will’s immigration lawyer.
"While detained, CBP kept the lights on 24 hours per day, not allowing Will to see any daylight because the only time he was allowed near a window was at night. He was given no fluids besides water, ate only concession stand food, and slept in a chair rather than bed."
The case is seen as yet another example of Donald Trump's assault on immigrant communities.
"Will has called the United States home for over 35 years. CBP’s arrest of Will highlights a dangerous escalation of the Trump regime’s attacks on individuals, communities, and constitutional rights," said National Korean American Service and Education Consortium Co-Director Becky Belcore.
"For many of our Asian and immigrant communities, we know too well the slippery slope toward authoritarianism when one person or community’s rights can be disregarded," Belcore continued.
"We know the Trump regime is testing their hand to see what they can get away with and how much money they and their corporate friends can pocket."
Supporters are invited to sign an online petition calling for Kim's immediate release.
Cover photo: Screenshot/ New/Mode / Release Will Now!