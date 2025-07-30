Scientist and green card holder detained at airport for over a week after visiting Korea for wedding

San Francisco, California - Tae Heung "Will" Kim, who has lived in the US for decades as a permanent resident , has been detained at the San Francisco International Airport since July 21 after traveling to Korea for his brother's wedding.

Tae Heung "Will" Kim (r.) poses for a photo with his mother Sharon Lee (l.), brother Tae Kwon Kim (second from l.), and new sister-in-law Emily. © Screenshot/ New/Mode / Release Will Now!

Kim, a Korean citizen, has lived in the US since he was five years old. Now 40, he is pursuing a PhD at Texas A&M University doing research to develop a vaccine for Lyme disease.

Kim's lawyer, Eric Lee, told the Washington Post that he has been denied access to an attorney and has not been allowed any contact with his family, except for a brief phone call to his mother last Friday.

Kim, whose lawyer has not been given a reason for his detention, has had no trouble with the law except for a minor marijuana possession charge back in 2011. He fulfilled his community service requirements and successfully petitioned to seal the offense from the public record.

"If a green card holder is convicted of a drug offense, violating their status, that person is issued a Notice to Appear and CBP coordinates detention space with ICE [Enforcement and Removal Operations]," a US Customs and Border Protection spokesperson told the Washington Post. "This alien is in ICE custody pending removal proceedings."

Lee had asked a CBP official whether the Fifth and Sixth amendments' rights to due process and counsel apply to Kim. He was told "no."

Sharon Lee, Kim's mother and a naturalized US citizen, said in a statement, "My husband and I immigrated to the U.S. believing that this is the country of freedom and equal rights where everyone is treated with fairness. We believed that the U.S. was the best place for us to raise our family, and for decades we built our life here."

"My children only know the U.S. as home," Lee added. "Will should not be trapped or treated poorly just because he made a mistake or is not a citizen. He deserves to go back to his normal life."