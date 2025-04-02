ICE deports makeup artist to El Salvador over crown tattoos

Tecoluca, El Salvador - Andry José Hernández Romero was arrested and deported to El Salvador by ICE on the assumption that a pair of crown tattoos made him a member of the Tren de Aragua gang.

Reports in recent weeks have strongly indicated that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is using the tattoos and clothing of Venezuelan migrants as supposed evidence that they are in the Tren de Aragua gang. © AFP/Alex Brandon/Pool

Romero has two tattoos inked into his wrists featuring crowns that symbolize the Three Kings Day celebrations, which his hometown in Venezuela is famous for.

When he fled to the US due to persecution of his sexuality, though, those tattoos turned not into a happy reminder of his origins but a tool by which the Trump administration could detain and brutally deport him.

Reports in recent weeks have strongly indicated that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is using the tattoos and clothing of Venezuelan migrants as supposed evidence that they are in the Tren de Aragua gang.

A series of cases have emerged in which Venezuelan asylum seekers were deported to brutal prisons in El Salvador based on Real Madrid tattoos, religious tributes, references to family, and more.

Romero seems to be the next victim of such actions, despite calls from family members and organizations linked with the iconic Three Kings Day celebrations.

"Most Capacheros get crown tattoos, often adding the name of their father or mother," explained Miguel Chacón, president of the Capacho's Three Kings Day foundation, per the Guardian.

"We have lots of people with these tattoos – it's a tradition that began in 1917."