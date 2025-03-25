Trump reportedly deports Venezuelan over soccer tattoos wrongly linked to gang

Washington DC - One of the Venezuelans deported by President Donald Trump's administration was an ex-professional soccer player who was falsely accused of being a gang member due to his tattoos .

Jerce Reyes Barrios was reportedly deported due to a tattoo on his right arm, which authorities wrongly believed was linked to a gang. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jercereyes

Jerce Reyes Barrios (36) was one of more than 200 Venezuelans brutally deported to a mega-prison in El Salvador, despite a court-ordered block earlier in March.

Authorities reportedly cited his tattoos as one of the reasons for his arrest, claiming they were an indication he was part of a gang. He is among several people who were reportedly deported due to their tattoos.

A former professional soccer player, Barrios had inkings depicting a soccer ball with a crown, a rosary, and "Dios," which means God in Spanish.

"He has never been arrested or charged with a crime," said Linette Tobin, Barrios' lawyer. "He has a steady employment record as a soccer player, as well as a soccer coach for children and youth."

"He has a tattoo on his arm of a crown sitting atop a soccer ball with a rosary and the word 'Dios,'" Tobin explained. "He chose this tattoo because it is similar to the logo for his favorite soccer team Real Madrid."