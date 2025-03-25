Trump reportedly deports Venezuelan over soccer tattoos wrongly linked to gang
Washington DC - One of the Venezuelans deported by President Donald Trump's administration was an ex-professional soccer player who was falsely accused of being a gang member due to his tattoos.
Jerce Reyes Barrios (36) was one of more than 200 Venezuelans brutally deported to a mega-prison in El Salvador, despite a court-ordered block earlier in March.
Authorities reportedly cited his tattoos as one of the reasons for his arrest, claiming they were an indication he was part of a gang. He is among several people who were reportedly deported due to their tattoos.
A former professional soccer player, Barrios had inkings depicting a soccer ball with a crown, a rosary, and "Dios," which means God in Spanish.
"He has never been arrested or charged with a crime," said Linette Tobin, Barrios' lawyer. "He has a steady employment record as a soccer player, as well as a soccer coach for children and youth."
"He has a tattoo on his arm of a crown sitting atop a soccer ball with a rosary and the word 'Dios,'" Tobin explained. "He chose this tattoo because it is similar to the logo for his favorite soccer team Real Madrid."
Barrios deported after seeking asylum in US
A representative for the Department of Homeland Security told the New York Post that Barrios had also been arrested for giving a sign with his hand which commonly means "rock 'n roll," or even "I love you" in sign language.
Barrios had claimed asylum in the US after fleeing the Maduro regime and had allegedly been tortured by authorities in Venezuela.
His family was not informed of his deportation, instead learning about it from shocking images and videos posted online and widely shared by the Trump administration.
