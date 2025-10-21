ICE scrambles to hire medical staff amid shocking rise in deaths at detention centers
Washington DC - US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is looking to hire healthcare workers to provide medical care in their facilities after dozens of migrant deaths in Trump administration detention centers.
According to Politico, ICE is seeking to hire qualified doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and other healthcare workers to work in their detention facilities and provide medical assistance to migrant being held in detention.
More 60,000 people have been caged, about double the amount housed during the Biden administration, leading to shocking overcrowding in tent cities that lack basic infrastructure.
One job advert for a physician who would travel between facilities describes the role as providing "direct patient care during ICE removal missions and DHS operations, including emergency response and medical oversight in austere environments."
A psychiatric role entails evaluations, treatment plans, medication, and crisis intervention for detainees suffering from severe mental health issues.
ICE is facing multiple legal actions and huge public backlash over the brutality in which migrants are being abducted off the street and held in conditions condemned by human rights organizations.
Jonathan White, a former US Public Health Service Corps commander, warned of a huge surge in the level of psychological harm and trauma experienced by those detained.
"Compared to the population that is traditionally seen in the immigration system, the level of trauma and psychological distress of those caught up in this new abduction machine will be much greater," he told Politico.
Record number of Mexican migrants killed in ICE custody
A record number of migrants have died in ICE detention centers across the US in fiscal year 2025.
Overall, 23 people died in ICE custody between October 1, 2024, and September 30, 2025, including seven Mexican citizens – the most ever recorded.
About 20 deaths have occurred in the ten months since President Donald Trump re-entered office on January 20. Over the entire four years of President Joe Biden's administration, 26 people died in ICE custody.
The most recent death in ICE custody was that of Chinese citizen Huabing Xie, who suffered a seizure and became unresponsive while imprisoned in the Imperial Regional Detention Facility in Calexico.
At least one Mexican man is suspected to have committed suicide, while another died as he was being transported to a detention center in Georgia.
In September, a gunman opened fire from the roof of a building adjacent to an ICE detention camp in Dallas, killing two people who had been detained.
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has put pressure on the Trump administration to properly investigate the deaths.
In late September, she revealed that her government had "sent a diplomatic note on this case asking all the investigations be carried out, and that if there is a responsibility of violation of human rights, that it be sanctioned."
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Octavio Jones & AFP/Mario Tama/Getty Images