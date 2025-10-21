ICE scrambles to hire medical staff amid shocking rise in deaths at detention centers

Washington DC - US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is looking to hire healthcare workers to provide medical care in their facilities after dozens of migrant deaths in Trump administration detention centers.

ICE is looking to hire healthcare workers amid an alarming rise in the number of deaths at detention facilities. © Collage: AFP/Octavio Jones & AFP/Mario Tama/Getty Images

According to Politico, ICE is seeking to hire qualified doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and other healthcare workers to work in their detention facilities and provide medical assistance to migrant being held in detention.

More 60,000 people have been caged, about double the amount housed during the Biden administration, leading to shocking overcrowding in tent cities that lack basic infrastructure.

One job advert for a physician who would travel between facilities describes the role as providing "direct patient care during ICE removal missions and DHS operations, including emergency response and medical oversight in austere environments."

A psychiatric role entails evaluations, treatment plans, medication, and crisis intervention for detainees suffering from severe mental health issues.

ICE is facing multiple legal actions and huge public backlash over the brutality in which migrants are being abducted off the street and held in conditions condemned by human rights organizations.

Jonathan White, a former US Public Health Service Corps commander, warned of a huge surge in the level of psychological harm and trauma experienced by those detained.

"Compared to the population that is traditionally seen in the immigration system, the level of trauma and psychological distress of those caught up in this new abduction machine will be much greater," he told Politico.