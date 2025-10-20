Chicago Catholics mobilizing over Trump's ICE raids in Pope Leo XIV's hometown

Chicago, Illinois - Father Brendan Curran knows many Chicago Catholics who supported Donald Trump 's return to the presidency. But now they're watching immigration raids across their city in horror – and have Pope Leo XIV sharing their alarm.

"Almost to a person, they're in shock," Curran told AFP. "This isn't what they signed up for."

Trump's claim that Chicago is a virtual war zone, requiring him to deploy armed soldiers, is demonstrably false. But opposition to his hardline immigration crackdown is growing from a more peaceful source: the Catholic Church.

Pope Leo, who was born in Chicago and is the first American ever to head the global Church, has been outspoken in rejecting Trump's policies.

Referring to the Church's opposition to abortion – something Trump's Republicans share with many Catholics – he cited the "inhuman treatment of migrants in the United States" and asked if that was "pro-life."

Chicago is the nation's third-largest city, where 30% of the population is Latino or Hispanic, many of them Catholic.

For Ariella Santoyo, a dress shop owner in the heavily Latino Little Village neighborhood west of Chicago, the reality of Trump's presidency versus the hope has been brutal.

Trump's conservative promises, especially on abortion, "appeal to a lot of people" in her community, she said.

But the immigration arrests – often conducted violently by masked, plainclothes men – were not what they wanted.

"We get that sense a lot from... friends that voted for Trump – family members that I know of that voted who said, 'Oh I never thought that this would happen.'"