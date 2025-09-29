Mexico's Sheinbaum raises pressure to investigate deaths in ICE custody

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia wants the Trump administration to look into the deaths of two Mexican nationals while in ICE custody.

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum inquired with the Trump administration about the deaths of multiple Mexican citizens while in ICE custody. © AFP/Rodrigo Oropeza

"We sent a diplomatic note on this case asking all the investigations be carried out, and that if there is a responsibility of violation of human rights, that it be sanctioned," Sheinbaum said in a statement cited by Reuters.

She mentioned the case of a Mexican citizen detained by ICE who died after being admitted to hospital, noting that the death was "presumably the product of a detention."

In addition, Sheinbaum inquired about Silverio Villegas, who was shot dead by an ICE officer after being pulled over on September 12.

The relationship between Mexico and the US has been frayed since President Donald Trump took office in January, largely due to his brutal crackdowns on migrants and his tariff regime.

ICE has systematically rounded up thousands of people, including large numbers of Mexican citizens, and detained them in conditions that have been condemned by human rights organizations.

Trump had consistently blamed Mexican migrants for crime, and has even threatened to launch military strikes against targets across the border under the guise of destroying drug cartels.