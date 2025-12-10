Illinois Governor Pritzker signs bill to combat ICE arrests at courthouses

Springfield, Illinois - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker on Tuesday signed a bill into law restricting the ability of ICE agents to arrest migrants at and around the state's courthouses.

The bill signed into law by also makes it easier for residents to sue ICE agents for violating their rights.

Under President Donald Trump, immigration officials have been using increasingly violent tactics to detain people, often on spurious grounds.

The Illinois Bivens Act states that access to the state's courthouses is "a matter of statewide concern, fostering fairness while promoting public confidence in, and respect for, the judicial process."

As a result, "subjecting Illinois residents to arrest" while attending court appearances or accompanying others to court appearances, "threatens the fair administration of justice in this State."

Restrictions on ICE operations are extended to hospitals, day care centers, and colleges.

"Today, I've signed into law legislation that expands legal protections for the people of Illinois," Pritzker wrote on X after signing the bill into law.

"Dropping your kid off at day care, going to the doctor, or attending classes should not be a life-altering task. We will counter the Trump Administration's depravity."

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin previously justified arrests at courthouses as "common sense" because "they already know where a target will be."

On Tuesday, the DHS doubled down on its criticism of Pritzker and other Illinois politicians, and accused them of interfering in ICE's work.