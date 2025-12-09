DHS celebrates a very MAGA Christmas with deportation memes: "You're going ho ho home!"

Washington DC - The Department of Homeland Security is facing backlash after sharing Christmas-themed memes joking about their aggressive immigration agenda.

The Department of Homeland Security recently shared several Christmas-themed memes on social media making light of deportations. © Collage: Screenshots/X/@DHSgov

On Friday, the department's official X account shared a post that included two edited images of law enforcement officers donning military gear, weapons, and Santa hats while surrounded by fake Christmas lights, trees, gifts, and armored vehicles.

"You're going ho ho home," the department wrote alongside the post.

DHS then shared a GIF image featuring President Donald Trump guiding Santa's sleigh.

Since the start of his second term, Trump has pushed an aggressive immigration agenda that has resulted in thousands of undocumented individuals being arrested and deported, many without due process.

The Trump administration – and DHS in particular – have made a habit of trivializing the pain inflicted on immigrant communities by regularly sharing memes and AI-generated content. They have even been publicly slammed by singers like Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter in such posts without permission.

In a statement to Axios, a DHS spokesperson said they will "continue using every tool at its disposal to keep the American people informed as our agents work to Make America Safe Again."