Karoline Leavitt's relative promises to speak out after release from ICE detention

Boston, Massachussetts - A relative of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt who was detained by ICE promised to speak about her experiences after being released.

"I will answer everyone as soon as humanly possible," wrote Bruna Ferreira in a private Instagram post obtained by the Daily Beast. "I promise."

"Thank you to everyone who was in my corner," she said alongside a photograph featuring her son and cats. "I'll be personally calling and texting each and every single one of you individually as soon as I land!"

Ferreira uploaded the post after finally being released from an ICE detention center in Louisiana, where she'd been held after officers in unmarked cars abducted and transported her to a facility thousands of miles away.

She immediately jetted back to her home in Revere, a suburb of Boston, Massachusetts, where it's expected she'll reunite with her son and family.

Her case came to national attention when it was revealed that she'd had her son with Leavitt's brother Michael and had even asked Trump's 28-year-old press secretary to be her child's godmother.

On Monday, Immigration Judge Cynthia Goodman ordered that Ferreira be released from ICE custody after posting a $1,500 bond on the basis that she poses no risk to the American public.

The White House and Leavitt's family have repeatedly accused Ferreira of never living with her son, a claim that has been refuted by publically available documents.

Authorities have also accused her of being a "criminal illegal alien" who was once arrested for battery, but have never provided documentation to support this claim.