Immigrants' rights advocates release policy guide to defend against Trump deportations

Washington DC - Immigrants' rights advocates are urging states and municipalities to take action with a new policy guide as Donald Trump returns to the White House vowing mass detentions and deportations.

Immigrants and allies in New York City march against the upcoming Donald Trump administration and his proposals for mass deportations. © STEPHANIE KEITH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Elected officials at every level cannot waste another minute as Trump and his allies prepare to carry out their cruel promises to unleash some of the most heinous and violent attacks on Black, brown and immigrant communities," Juan Jose Martinez-Guevera, Texas advocacy manager of United We Dream, said in a press release.

"We're calling on our state and local elected leaders to act boldly and swiftly to shore up any and all protections for immigrants, NOW! There is no need to wait for children to be separated from their parents, students to be violently removed from classrooms, patients to be heartlessly taken from their hospital beds."

The Home Is Here Coalition's new state policy guide lays out concrete ways to boost protections for immigrant communities during the second Trump administration.

Measures that could reduce deportations include:

Expanding access to valid forms of IDs to undocumented people, including driver's licenses



Banning local law enforcement from collaborating with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)



Barring ICE from having a presence in courthouses



Enabling access to universal legal representation

"It's imperative, now more than ever, for elected officials at every level of government to make it clear that immigrants will not be scapegoated and that they will use every tool at their disposal to ensure that they are protected and not subjected to Donald Trump's cruelty," urged Mario Carrillo, campaigns manager at America's Voice.