Immigrants' rights groups step up the fight to protect Dreamers ahead of Trump return

Washington DC - Immigrants' rights advocates are stepping up efforts to ensure protections for people who came t o the US without documentation as children ahead of Donald Trump's Oval Office return.

An activist wearing monarch butterfly wings joins a rally calling for protections for Dreamers and a pathway to citizenship outside the White House in Washington DC. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

Fears are growing for the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program as Trump prepares to retake the White House next month, threatening to launch mass deportations starting on his first day in office.

DACA provides protection from deportation and work authorization to over 535,000 people, known as Dreamers. Recipients must have arrived in the US under the age of 16 and continuously resided in the country since June 15, 2007.

Trump tried to end the DACA program in 2017. Although the Republican has recently indicated he may allow Dreamers to stay, many DACA recipients are skeptical the incoming president actually intends to defend them once in office.

"He has surrounded himself with people who have promised to end DACA and who have promised to deport us," United We Dream's Deputy Director of Federal Advocacy Juliana Macedo do Nascimento told TAG24 NEWS.

Born in Brazil, Macedo do Nascimento herself is a DACA recipient. She was 14 years old when she arrived in the US.

"I am 38 years old now. I've been here for much longer than I ever was in Brazil, and I was educated here, I have family here, I've built my own family here, and I've only ever worked here," Macedo do Nascimento said.

"It's people like me who are here, who have been here for a long time, who are part of communities, who would be losing these protections," she added.