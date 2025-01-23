India responds to threat of deportation of its undocumented citizens in US

Washington DC - India is prepared to take back its citizens residing without documentation in the US, foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has said after meeting the top diplomat of President Donald Trump's new anti- migrant administration.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (r.) meets with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the State Department in Washington DC on January 21, 2025. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Jaishankar's remarks came after a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Tuesday a day after Trump's inauguration.

Trump issued a raft of executive orders this week that aim to clamp down on immigration and expedite his goal of deporting millions of immigrants.

Jaishankar said New Delhi was open to taking back undocumented Indians and was in the process of verifying those in the US who could be deported to India.

"We want Indian talent and Indian skills to have the maximum opportunity at the global level. At the same time, we are also very firmly opposed to illegal mobility and illegal migration," Jaishankar told a group of Indian reporters in Washington on Wednesday.

"So, with every country, and the US is no exception, we have always taken the view that if any of our citizens are here illegally, and if we are sure that they are our citizens, we have always been open to their legitimate return to India."