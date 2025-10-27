Kilmar Abrego Garcia will be deported to Liberia in "cruel and unconstitutional" move

Monrovia, Liberia - Liberia said Saturday it would take in Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Salvadoran man whose deportation President Donald Trump's administration has sought obsessively.

President Donald Trump's administration is set to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Liberia, a country he has no connection to. © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

Liberia's government said in a statement it would receive Abrego Garcia, "on a strictly humanitarian and temporary basis, following a formal request from the government of the United States of America."

The Trump administration said in a court filing Friday it planned to deport the 30-year-old to the "thriving democracy" of Liberia within a week.

According to a 2024 State Department report, the Liberian government is routinely and credibly accused of arbitrary killings and arrests, torture, as well as restrictions on free of expression and journalism.

The Trump administration has tormented Abrego Garcia for months, accusing him without proof of being a violent MS-13 gang member involved in human trafficking.

He was already wrongly deported and caged in a notorious Salvadoran prison in March, then sent back to the US in June. The US government has since tried to discard him in various third countries, including Uganda and Eswatini.

Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, a lawyer for Abrego Garcia, said the man had no connection to Liberia, and that settling for it as deportation destination was "cruel and unconstitutional."

He added that Costa Rica was willing to take him in as a refugee, which would be "a viable and lawful option," per a statement given to reporter Jacob Gardenswartz.