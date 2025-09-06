Trump administration notifies Kilmar Abrego Garcia he will soon be re-deported to Eswatini
Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration are planning to re-deport Salvadoran migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia again, this time to a small nation in Africa.
According to CNN, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official on Friday sent an email notifying Abrego Garcia that his "new country of removal" will be Eswatini, located in Southern Africa.
The official noted the decision was influenced by Abrego Garcia recently expressing concern about the administration's efforts to deport him to Uganda, where he could face "persecution or torture," a "claim" the official said was "hard to take seriously."
In a statement, another ICE official confirmed the email, writing, "TRUE: An immigration judge ordered him removed and ICE will comply with that order."
Back in March, Abrego Garcia – who has lived in the US for years under protective status – was deported without due process to his origin country of El Salvador. He was held at the Anti-Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT), a notorious mega-prison, where he claims he was tortured and abused.
Though the Trump administration admitted the deportation was a mistake, the president and his allies refused efforts to bring him home, and aggressively pushed unfounded claims that Abrego Garcia is associated with the MS-13 gang.
President Donald Trump refuses to back down
In June, Abrego Garcia returned to the US, but was quickly arrested on human smuggling charges. A judge ordered his release from prison pending the trial, but the Trump administration has responded by moving to quickly deport him before the trial can conclude.
The Trump team has faced multiple legal setbacks in their effort, with a federal judge recently extending a block on Abrego Garcia being sent to Uganda, another African country that has agreed to take in deported individuals.
Abrego Garcia originally requested to be re-deported to Costa Rica, which said they would be willing to grant him some form of legal status.
The Trump administration responded by offering to fulfill the request in exchange for a guilty plea on the trafficking charges, but Abrego Garcia reportedly turned it down.
Cover photo: Collage: ROBERTO SCHMIDT & MANDEL NGAN / AFP