Trump administration notifies Kilmar Abrego Garcia he will soon be re-deported to Eswatini

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration are planning to re-deport Salvadoran migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia again, this time to a small nation in Africa.

President Donald Trump's (r.) administration recently emailed Kilmar Abrego Garcia (l.) to notify him that he will soon be deported to Eswatini. © Collage: ROBERTO SCHMIDT & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

According to CNN, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official on Friday sent an email notifying Abrego Garcia that his "new country of removal" will be Eswatini, located in Southern Africa.

The official noted the decision was influenced by Abrego Garcia recently expressing concern about the administration's efforts to deport him to Uganda, where he could face "persecution or torture," a "claim" the official said was "hard to take seriously."

In a statement, another ICE official confirmed the email, writing, "TRUE: An immigration judge ordered him removed and ICE will comply with that order."

Back in March, Abrego Garcia – who has lived in the US for years under protective status – was deported without due process to his origin country of El Salvador. He was held at the Anti-Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT), a notorious mega-prison, where he claims he was tortured and abused.

Though the Trump administration admitted the deportation was a mistake, the president and his allies refused efforts to bring him home, and aggressively pushed unfounded claims that Abrego Garcia is associated with the MS-13 gang.