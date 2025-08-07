Lawmakers barred from Brooklyn ICE facility amid reports of inhumane conditions

New York, New York - On Wednesday, Representatives Adriano Espaillat, Nydia Velázquez, and Dan Goldman were denied entry to the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) Brooklyn immigration detention facility during a congressional oversight visit.

Representatives Adriano Espaillat (r.), Nydia Velázquez (c.), and Dan Goldman were denied access to the Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn during a congressional oversight visit on Wednesday. © Collage: Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

MDC Brooklyn is a federal jail where more than 100 immigrants are being detained under an agreement between US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Officials at the detention center prohibited the three members of Congress from accessing the East Building, where the immigrants are being held.

The lawmakers were reportedly barricaded on the premises for a time, locked between a fence and the building entrance.

"Denying Members of Congress access to a federal detention facility is outrageous and unacceptable. As Chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, I won't tolerate this lack of transparency, especially when the lives of immigrant detainees are at stake," Espaillat said in a statement.

"MDC Brooklyn has a well-documented record of abuse. ICE should not be allowed to expand its reach through backdoor deals with federal prisons. This contract must be terminated now," he added.