Homeland Security issues new rules on congressional visits to ICE detention centers

Washington DC - The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued new rules limiting when and how elected officials can conduct oversight visits of immigration facilities.

In a recent memo, the Department of Homeland Security issued new rules requiring lawmakers to give advance notice before visiting detention facilities. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

The department recently sent out a memo outlining how lawmakers must now submit a request 72 hours in advance, which should include the date of the proposed visit, location, length of time, and the names and titles of all participants.

DHS will have full discretion over whether or not to deny or cancel visits and tours of their facilities.

The memo also argues that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field offices are not "detention facilities" and, therefore, do not fall under the requirements

The new policies come as several Democratic members of Congress have recently clashed with authorities while attempting to conduct oversight visits.

Last month, New Jersey Representative LaMonica McIver was charged with assaulting federal agents as she attempted to visit a detention facility in Newark.

The city's Mayor Ras Baraka was also arrested and charged with trespassing as he attempted to join McIver.

Critics have argued the new policies violate the 2024 Federal Appropriations Act, which allows lawmakers to access facilities "used to detain or otherwise house aliens" without having to "provide prior notice."