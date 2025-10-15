Los Angeles County declares state of emergency amid ICE assault on immigrant communities

Los Angeles, California - Los Angeles County has declared a local emergency in an attempt to protect immigrant communities under assault by ICE and other federal agents, officials said on Tuesday.

Los Angeles County declared a state of emergency in order to better protect immigrant communities amid ongoing raids by ICE and other federal agents. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The measure, passed with a majority vote by the county board, is intended to help enable services such as tenant protections and other assistance for those affected by the raids.

Board supervisor Lindsey Horvath, who introduced the emergency declaration, said the action would allow the county to support families destabilized by ICE raids and President Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda.

"What's happening in our communities is an emergency – and Los Angeles County is treating it like one," Horvath said in a statement, adding that "for months, families have lived under threat and workers have been taken from job sites."

"County departments will now be able to move quicker to deliver rapid assistance to residents in need," the statement added.

Los Angeles County, is home to more than 10 million people, including over 3 million immigrants, many of who have faced near-constant terror as masked agents without identification violently abduct people off the streets and disappear them.