Most people detained by ICE have no criminal history as detention reaches record levels

The number of migrants detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reached record numbers in June, and a vast majority do not have criminal records, according to AFP analysis of official data.

Of those, 71% have no criminal record compared to 54% last year, ICE data from the end of the 2024 fiscal year shows.

A record 60,254 people were held in ICE facilities last month, up from 40,500 in January before Trump took office.

Private prison corporations, running the US' already-huge and expanding detention system, are set to benefit from the Trump administration's unprecedented deportation drive, data show.

An aerial view shows the "Alligator Alcatraz" ICE detention center at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee, Florida, on July 24, 2025. © REUTERS

President Donald Trump was elected last year while vowing to lead the largest migrant deportation program in US history.

His administration has been aggressively targeting the country’s estimated 11 million undocumented migrants and seeking to strip the lawful immigration status of more.

Lawmakers also delivered a big win for the president this month by voting to give ICE its biggest budget to date, with $45 billion set to go towards constructing immigration detention facilities.

Data from June shows the detention system is already growing: 200 facilities held ICE detainees in June compared to 107 in January.

The Trump administration aims to increase the number of beds available for detainees to 100,000 by the end of the year, more than doubling the capacity available in 2024.

This rapid expansion is being carried out by building new centers and repurposing existing facilities.

A new migrant camp dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz" opened on July 1 and is built on a disused airfield surrounded by alligator-filled swamps deep in the Florida Everglades.

Trump has also said he would like to turn the Guantanamo Bay Navy base in Cuba into a 30,000-bed facility.

This has yet to happen, though. Official data shows a daily average of 22 people were held in the station's two existing detention centers in June.

Various non-profits have raised concerns about the swift growth and the conditions that people are being detained in.

Human Rights Watch published a report on Monday describing abusive treatment at three facilities in Florida, where migrants are reportedly sleeping on floors and women are held in cells with exposed toilets visible to men in nearby rooms.

Soft-sided facilities, which are quick-to-build tent structures increasingly used by ICE, are also raising alarm bells.