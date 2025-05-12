Senator Ruben Gallego unveils new immigration plan calling for more border patrol agents

Washington DC - Senator Ruben Gallego on Monday unveiled a new plan for the US immigration system calling for more border patrol agents, among other measures.

Senator Ruben Gallego has unveiled a new plan to reform US immigration and border policy. © Jemal COUNTESS / AFP

"Our border and immigration systems are broken. For decades, Congress has tried to take action, but at the end of the day, politics got in the way," Gallego said in a video posted on X.

The Arizona Democrat's plan – entitled Securing the Border and Fueling Economic Prosperity – apparently seeks to strike a middle ground between demands from the right for increased "border security" and basic human rights guarantees for immigrant communities.

The 22-page document outlines five pillars upon which Gallego believes US immigration and border policy should be based:

Secure the border and keep our communities safe



Reform the asylum system to end abuse



Expand legal pathways to fuel economic prosperity



Bring people out of the shadows



Address root causes of migration



Among the concrete measures in the proposal, Gallego suggests hiring more border patrol officers and increasing their base pay and bonuses, as well as constructing border barriers in what he dubs "strategic locations."

He also recommends expediting and streamlining the process of applying for asylum in the US, while allowing limitations on asylum access during what he calls "migrant surges."