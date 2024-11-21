Texas offers up ranch near border to assist with Trump's mass deportation plans

Starr County, Texas - The Texas General Land Office has offered President-elect Donald Trump a large expanse of land for use in his racist mass deportation scheme.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham (l.) offered Republican President-elect Donald Trump a 1,402-acre ranch near the US-Mexico border for use in carrying out mass deportations. © Collage: IMAGO / Imagn Images & REUTERS

"Dear President Trump: I am writing to formally offer 1,402 acres of land in Starr County, Texas, to be used to construct deportation facilities," Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham wrote in a letter dated November 19.

"My office is fully prepared to enter into an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or the United States Border Patrol to allow a facility to be built for the processing, detention, and coordination of the largest deportation of violent criminals in the nation’s history," she said.

Buckingham said the state recently acquired and authorized construction of a border wall on the land in the Rio Grande Valley.

On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly vowed to carry out the largest mass deportation campaign in US history, complete the border wall, and end federal funding for sanctuary cities. His 2024 election win has sparked fears of an escalated human rights crisis at the border.

"We figured, hey, the Trump administration probably needs some deportation facilities because we've got a lot of these violent criminals that we need to round up and get the heck out of our country," Buckingham told Fox News in a Tuesday interview, repeating debunked claims that undocumented people are causing a surge in crime in the US.