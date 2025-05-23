Trump administration seeks to end protections for children in immigration detention

Los Angeles, California - The Trump administration is seeking to end basic protections for children in US immigration custody – the latest alarming move in its mass deportation campaign.

Unaccompanied migrant children and families are pictured at the US Customs and Border Patrol immigration processing center in Donna, Texas, in March 2021. © IMAGO / Poolfoto

The Justice Department on Thursday filed a court motion to terminate the Flores Settlement Agreement, claiming it has "prevented the federal government from effectively detaining and removing families."

The 1997 consent decree stipulates that children in immigration detention must be provided adequate food, water, and clean clothes and limits the time they can be held in custody.

During his first term, Trump's administration sought to end the Flores Settlement Agreement but was blocked by Los Angeles-based US District Court Judge Dolly Gee, who in 2015 also extended the protections to cover not only unaccompanied minors but also migrant children detained with their parents.

"After 40 years of litigation and 28 years of judicial control over a critical element of U.S. immigration policy by one district court located more than 100 miles from any international border, it is time for this case to end," the Justice Department wrote this week.

Reports of mistreatment and abuse of children in US immigration facilities are long-standing over successive administrations, but many fear a termination of the Flores Settlement Agreement could lead to even worse conditions for those youth.