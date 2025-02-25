Trump executive order targeting refugees blocked by federal judge

Washington DC - A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump 's executive order putting a halt to refugee admissions in the US.

The ruling by a district judge in Seattle came in response to a lawsuit filed by refugee aid groups, and marks the latest legal setback to the president's efforts to re-shape America's relationship with immigration.

Granting a preliminary injunction that prevents the executive order from taking effect until the court case is adjudicated, US District Judge Jamal Whitehead said the executive order likely violates the 1980 Refugee Act, the Seattle Times reported.

Trump's order was part of a flurry of executive actions the president took when he arrived at the White House in January, with a number of them taking aim at immigration and the border.

The order, signed with a flourish in the Oval Office in front of cameras, said the refugee program was "detrimental to the interests of the United States."

Days later, federal funding to resettlement agencies was frozen.

The lawsuit had been brought by Jewish refugee non-profit HIAS, Christian group Church World Service, Lutheran Community Services Northwest, and a number of individuals.

Those nonprofits said in their lawsuit the funding freeze had left them "struggling to keep their lights on and their staff employed, let alone continue to serve the vulnerable refugees at the core of their missions."

It said several people who had been about to travel, having sold all their belongings in their own country, were abruptly left in limbo by the order.