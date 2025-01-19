Trump reportedly rows back on plans for mass arrests in Chicago after leaks

Washington, DC - President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly reconsidering plans to conduct mass arrests of immigrants in Chicago after information about the raids ended up splashed all over the front pages.

In an interview with the Washington Post on Saturday, incoming "border czar" Tom Homan admitted that Trump's new administration has not made a decision yet when it comes to the extreme operation announced for Chicago next week.

"We’re looking at this leak and will make decisions based on this leak," he said. "It’s unfortunate because anyone leaking law enforcement operations puts officers at greater risk."

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been preparing for a massive multiday mobilization across US cities including New York and Chicago in the days after Trump is inaugurated on Monday.

Plans for hundreds of agents to descend on the Chicago area and arrest immigrants as they were commuting to work surfaced in media reports and were widely shared online.

"ICE will start arresting public safety threats and national security threats on day one," Homan told the Washington Post. "We’ll be arresting people across the country, uninhibited by any prior administration guidelines. Why Chicago was mentioned specifically, I don’t know," he said.