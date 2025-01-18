ICE plans massive operation in multiple cities immediately after Trump inauguration

Washington DC - US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is reportedly prepping for a massive multiday operation across several US cities on January 21, the day after President-elect Trump's inauguration.

Under incoming White House "border czar" Tom Homan, a massive ICE operation will roll out across the US in the first days of Trump's new administration. © AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Anonymous sources told the New York Post that "ground operations" will begin on January 21 across sanctuary cities such as Chicago and New York.

According to the report, ICE officers have paused arrests in the lead-up to Trump's inauguration to clear space in detention centers and allow them to conduct the raids.

"We aren't arresting anyone and bringing them into custody, making room for what may happen next week," one source told the New York Post.

According to the Wall Street Journal, at least 200 officers will be dispatched to carry out the operation in Chicago alone, with raids also planned for New York.

Trump's far-right radical "border czar" Tom Homan – the architect of family separations as head of ICE during the Republican's first term – warned that "no one is off the table" in remarks to Fox News.