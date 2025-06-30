Trump to attend Alligator Alcatraz detention center opening amid protests

Protesters raise signs reading "Protect Our National Parks" and "ICE Melts!" during a demonstration against the proposed construction of an immigration detention facility in the Florida Everglades dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz." © Screenshot/Facebook/Friends of the Everglades

According to NewsNation, Trump and Noem will travel to the site of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in the Everglades, which is being repurposed into a massive detention facility for migrants slated for deportation.

"If people get out, there's not much waiting for them other than alligators and pythons. Nowhere to go, nowhere to hide," Florida's Republican Attorney General James Uthmeier said in a disturbing announcement video earlier this month.

The proposed detention center has sparked protests as immigrants' rights and environmental advocates once again gathered over the weekend to take a stand against the project.

"Thank you to the 1,000 or so people who peacefully gathered today to oppose a massive detention center on land in the heart of Big Cypress National Preserve," Friends of the Everglades posted on Facebook on Saturday.

"We filed a federal lawsuit Friday to STOP this assault on the Everglades. We're calling for construction to be immediately halted so a detailed environmental review can be completed, as required by federal law," the group added.

The complaint – filed together with the Center for Biological Diversity – calls for an injunction and declaratory relief to halt construction activities pending such a review.