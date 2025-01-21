Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship challenged in new lawsuit

Birthright citizenship is under threat in one of Donald Trump's first executive actions of his second presidency. © REUTERS

The lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), ACLU of New Hampshire, ACLU of Maine, ACLU of Massachusetts, Asian Law Caucus, State Democracy Defenders Fund, and Legal Defense Fund on behalf of New Hampshire Indonesian Community Support, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), and Make the Road New York.

The suit argues that Trump's new order violates the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which guarantees "all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside."

"Denying citizenship to US-born children is not only unconstitutional – it’s also a reckless and ruthless repudiation of American values," ACLU Executive Director Anthony D. Romero said in a statement.

"This order seeks to repeat one of the gravest errors in American history, by creating a permanent subclass of people born in the US who are denied full rights as Americans. We will not let this attack on newborns and future generations of Americans go unchallenged," Romero continued.

"The Trump administration's overreach is so egregious that we are confident we will ultimately prevail."