US citizen and single dad arrested in California immigration raid

Montebello, California - Family members of a Southern California man said he was detained by US immigration agents in a raid last week, even though he is an American citizen.

Protesters march through downtown Los Angeles, California, in demonstrations against the Trump administration's immigration raids. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Surveillance footage from June 12 captures the raid on a tow truck business in Montebello during which the family of 32-year-old Javier Ramirez say he was detained, KTLA reported.



"He slammed me to the gate," another US citizen targeted in the raid told the outlet on condition of anonymity. "He put my hands behind my back. I'm an American citizen. You do not do that to Americans."

"I voted, but not for this," said the man who has been released. "I'm an American citizen. I want the best for all of us. I feel like there is due process that we must follow."

Ramirez's cousin Nataly Degante said he was arrested in the raid and that agents had not provided any identification or reason for their presence.

Degante described Ramirez as a US citizen and a single father of two with no criminal record.

"He's telling them he is a US citizen and he's letting them know, 'My passport is in my pocket,'" she said, describing the video of the raid.

Ramirez's brother, Abimael Dominguez, tried to track him in his cellphone before the signal dropped.