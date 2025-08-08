Alligator Alcatraz: Federal judge orders temporary halt to new construction

Miami, Florida - A federal judge ordered a temporary pause on Thursday to further construction of the migrant detention center in the Florida Everglades known as "Alligator Alcatraz" in a case filed by conservation groups.

Protesters hold signs near the entrance to the state-managed immigration detention center dubbed Alligator Alcatraz, located at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in the Florida Everglades. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

District Judge Kathleen Williams issued the temporary restraining order in a lawsuit filed against the Trump administration by Friends of the Everglades and the Center for Biological Diversity.



The detention center, built on the site of an abandoned airfield in the Big Cypress National Preserve, can continue to house detained immigrants, but the Miami-based judge ordered an immediate two-week halt to new construction while the suit proceeds.

Friends of the Everglades and the Center for Biological Diversity are arguing that the detention center threatens the sensitive Everglades ecosystem and was hastily built without conducting the required environmental impact studies.

President Donald Trump, who has vowed to deport millions of undocumented migrants, visited the center last month, boasting about the harsh conditions and joking that the reptilian predators will serve as guards.

The name "Alligator Alcatraz" is a reference to Alcatraz Island, the former prison on an island in San Franciso Bay that Trump recently said he wanted to reopen.