Venezuela accuses US of "abducting" two-year-old whose parents were deported

Caracas, Venezuela - Venezuela accused Washington Monday of "abduction" in the case of a two-year-old girl separated from her migrant parents, who were deported from the US without her.

Venezuela has accused the US of "abduction" in the case of a two-year-old girl separated from her migrant parents, who were deported without her. © Pedro MATTEY / AFP

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has said the girl was placed in foster care to protect her from her parents, who it claimed were members of Venezuela's Tren de Aragua drug gang.

In a statement Monday, the foreign ministry in Caracas denounced "the abduction by US authorities of the young Venezuelan Maikelys Antonella Espinoza Bernal, aged two" and called for her "immediate" return to her parents.

Under US President Donald Trump, the DHS has carried out a crackdown on immigration, deporting thousands of primarily Latin American migrants that it says are undocumented and cancelling the legal status of others.

The administration has said that many of those it has deported are members of criminal gangs, including Tren de Aragua, but has provided limited evidence to back that claim. Lawyers and family members of many deportees deny the allegations.

The DHS did not say where it deported the girl's parents to, but Venezuela believes her father was among about 250 men sent to El Salvador's notorious CECOT prison for the country's most violent criminals.

In a statement Saturday, the DHS claimed the father, Maiker Espinoza-Escalona, was a Tren de Aragua "lieutenant" who "oversees homicides, drug sales, kidnappings, extortion, sex trafficking, and operates a torture house."