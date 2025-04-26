Venezuela accuses El Salvador president of "human trafficking" in jailing deported migrants

Caracas, Venezuela - Venezuela's attorney general accused Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele of "human trafficking" and suggested he face international justice for accepting cash to jail people deported from the US.

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab has accused El Salvador's president of "committing the crime of human trafficking" in the latter's treatment of people deported from the US. © Juan BARRETO / AFP

Over 230 Venezuelans were flown in March to Bukele's notorious CECOT prison, along with around a dozen Salvadorans, under a $6-million deal struck by President Donald Trump's government.

Venezuela reacted furiously to the deportations – which have also prompted a fierce legal debate in the US – and has demanded the men's "unconditional release."

In an interview with AFP in Caracas late Thursday, Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab took aim at Bukele, suggesting he was little better than a people smuggler.

"He is committing the crime of human trafficking," the prosecutor said. "It is a dirty business."

"International justice will be done against Bukele on this issue," said Saab.

The Trump administration has painted the deported men as dangerous blood-crazed gang members, a claim for which they have provided scant evidence. Some have been charged in US courts with violent offenses, but many have not.

Family members for several of the men staunchly deny any link to gangs and say their loved ones were scooped up for little more than being Venezuelan, migrants, and having tattoos.

Slickly produced footage of their arrival in El Salvador – including chained and tattooed men having their heads shaved and being frog-marched by masked guards – was widely promoted by both the Salvadoran and US governments.

American judges have ruled that at least one Salvadoran and one Venezuelan were wrongly deported and should be returned to the US, orders that Trump and his ally Bukele have so far ignored.

"The Venezuelans who were deprived of their liberty in El Salvador resided in the United States without having previously committed any crime in that country," said Saab, "much less in El Salvador."