Venezuela says migrants deported by US were tortured in Salvadoran prison

Caracas, Venezuela - Venezuela announced a probe Monday into torture claims by 252 migrants the US had sent to a notorious Salvadoran prison where they said they were beaten, sexually abused, and fed rotten food.

Venezuela announced a probe Monday into torture claims by 252 migrants the US had sent to a notorious Salvadoran prison where they said they were beaten, sexually abused, and fed rotten food. © MARVIN RECINOS / AFP

Attorney General Tarek William Saab presented photos and testimonies at a news conference in Caracas of some of the men, who said they had feared not making it out alive.

Several had bruises on their bodies, marks of being shot with rubber bullets, and one had a split lip.

Andry Hernandez Romero, a 32-year-old beautician among those sent to the notorious CECOT prison as part of President Donald Trump's anti-migrant crackdown, said he barely survived the ordeal.

"We were going through torture, physical aggressions, psychological aggressions," he said in a video presented by Saab. "I was sexually abused."

Saab said the prosecutor's office was interviewing the returned migrants.

Many spoke of being held in "inhuman cells," deprived of sunlight and ventilation, and given rotten food and unsafe drinking water.

The men had no access to lawyers or their relatives, and the last time many of them were seen was when President Nayib Bukele's government issued photos of them arriving at the prison shackled and with their heads shorn.