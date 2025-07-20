Trump pressures top Senate Republican to make unusual move in effort to confirm nominees

Washington DC - President Donald Trump urged Senate Majority Leader John Thune to cancel summer recess in order to get his judicial and executive nominees confirmed.

President Donald Trump (r.) called on Senate Majority Leader John Thune to cancel the traditional summer recess slated for August. © Collage: REUTERS

"Hopefully the very talented John Thune, fresh off our many victories over the past two weeks and, indeed, 6 months, will cancel August recess (and long weekends!), in order to get my incredible nominees confirmed," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Saturday.

"We need them badly!!!"

The Senate usually takes the month of August off, with exceptions being few and far between. Recess was last called off in 2018 by then-Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Dozens of Trump nominees for judicial, prosecutorial, and cabinet-level positions have yet to be confirmed, though Monday will see a vote on seven potential appointments – including that of Terry Cole, who is slated to lead the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Among those still waiting in the wings are far-right former Fox News host Jeanine Pirro – Trump's pick for US Attorney for the District of Columbia – and perhaps more controversially, Emil Bove, who has been put forward for a seat on the Third US Circuit Court of Appeals.

A Justice Department official and formerly Trump's personal lawyer, Bove was implicated in a whistleblower complaint that alleges he advocated for the DOJ to say "f*** you" to judges who stand in the way of the administration.

In spite of these revelations – and the intervention of dozens of ex-federal and state judges – the Senate Judiciary Committee this week advanced his nomination, to the outrage of Democrats.