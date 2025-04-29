White House puts on shocking display as Trump signs new anti-immigrant orders: "We will hunt you down"
Washington DC - As President Donald Trump unveiled more executive orders assaulting the rights of migrants, the White House on Monday displayed photos of deported people alongside unproven criminal allegations.
Trump signed three new executive orders on Monday as part of his escalating campaign of mass deportations.
One order directs US Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate and identify so-called sanctuary cities that refuse to collaborate with his agenda, while another introduces greater protection for law enforcement officers.
A third specifically targets professional truck drivers, directing the Department of Transportation to place any driver who cannot speak and read English "out of service."
"We have the most secure border in the history of this nation and the numbers prove it," Trump's so-called border tsar Tom Homan said in relation to falling numbers of attempted border crossings.
Trump celebrates with shocking White House lawn display
Trump's attack on immigrants extended onto the White House lawn, where a number of mugshot-style posters were erected in full-view of the public.
Each poster showed the face of a person who has been deported by the Trump administration, alongside an unproven criminal accusation.
One reads "Sex with a minor," another "First-degree murder," and another "Distribution of fentanyl."
"If you're an illegal alien in the United States, this message is for you," Homan said of the display. "You cannot hide from ICE. We are actively looking for you."
"We will hunt you down," the White House posted on X, alongside a picture of the display. "You will face justice. You will be deported – and you will never set foot on American soil again."
Cover photo: AFP/Jim Watson