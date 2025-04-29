White House puts on shocking display as Trump signs new anti-immigrant orders: "We will hunt you down"

Washington DC - As President Donald Trump unveiled more executive orders assaulting the rights of migrants, the White House on Monday displayed photos of deported people alongside unproven criminal allegations.

President Donald Trump unveiled new executive orders targeting migrants as the White House put on a shocking display. © AFP/Jim Watson

Trump signed three new executive orders on Monday as part of his escalating campaign of mass deportations.

One order directs US Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate and identify so-called sanctuary cities that refuse to collaborate with his agenda, while another introduces greater protection for law enforcement officers.

A third specifically targets professional truck drivers, directing the Department of Transportation to place any driver who cannot speak and read English "out of service."

"We have the most secure border in the history of this nation and the numbers prove it," Trump's so-called border tsar Tom Homan said in relation to falling numbers of attempted border crossings.