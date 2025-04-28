Trump to take new measures against sanctuary cities who defy mass deportation drive

Washington DC - President Donald Trump will start publicly naming cities he accuses of "obstructing" his mass deportation agenda, the White House said Monday.

Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters he will sign an executive order later Monday to "direct the attorney general and secretary of homeland security to publish a list of state and local jurisdictions that obstruct the enforcement of federal immigration laws."

Trump won the White House election after a campaign based on the demonization of immigrants, which he maligns as rapists and criminals.

As part of the drive, Republicans have sought to crack down on so-called "sanctuary cities," which typically prohibit public officials from cooperating with federal deportation efforts.

A judge previously blocked Trump from carrying out threats of withholding federal funds from sanctuary cities.

Leavitt claimed Trump's assault on the rights of immigrants was a success, noting a 95% drop in encounters at the Mexico border in the 12 months from March 2024, when Joe Biden was still in office.

"America's borders are now secure because of President Trump. He has restored the rule of law, enforced our immigration laws and defended America's sovereignty," she said.