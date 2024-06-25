California allocates millions for reparations in 2024 budget agreement

Sacramento, California - The California state government's 2024 budget proposal includes $12 million set aside for the implementation of reparations legislation.

Black Californians line up to testify before the state's Reparations Task Force, which last summer released its final report and policy recommendations to provide redress for generations of systemic racism. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The 2024 budget agreement reached by Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Mike McGuire, and Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas outlines total expenditures of $297.9 billion.

"I consider the governor’s allocation of $12 million for reparations resources a win. While the Legislative Black Caucus is committed to getting our legislative work on Reparations fully funded, I believe this is a positive start, especially during a challenging budget year," Assemblymember Lori Wilson told California Black Media.

"As I’ve always emphasized, this is a multi-year effort to implement the legislative recommendations in the report."

California's Legislative Black Caucus earlier this year announced its first slate of reparations bills, informed by the California Reparations Task Force's groundbreaking final report. The proposals are intended to address the state's long legacy of anti-Black discrimination, from the enslavement era through the present day.

Beyond the package, lawmakers have introduced several other individual measures designed to advance reparative justice in the Golden State.