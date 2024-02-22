California lawmakers introduce reparations package – with mixed responses

Sacramento, California - California lawmakers have officially introduced a package of more than a dozen reparations bills for Black Americans, including a formal apology for slavery and other human rights abuses.

Members of the public line up to share testimony before the California Reparations Task Force, which issued its final report and recommendations in June 2023. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The California Legislative Black Caucus (CLBC) unveiled the proposed package in late January, emphasizing that it is just the first step in a longer process of repair.

The announcement followed the release of the California Reparations Task Force's groundbreaking final report last June. The plan included more than 115 policy recommendations to address past and present racial oppression.

The 14 bills the CLBC has put forward in its initial package include:

AB 1929, to create a career technical education grant program for descendants of enslaved people;



AB 3131, to ensure people from historically redlined communities have priority when applying for career education financial aid;



ACA 7, to amend the state constitution to enable funding for programs to increase the life expectancy, improve the educational outcomes, or address the impoverishment of specific groups;



ACR 135, to recognize and accept responsibility for the harms of chattel slavery;

AB 1815, to extend the CROWN Act prohibiting natural hair discrimination to competitive sports;

SB 1050, to restore or provide compensation for property taken through race-based uses of eminent domain;

AB 3089, to issue a formal apology for human rights violations and crimes against humanity against enslaved African and their descendants;

ACA 8, to remove language from the state constitution which allows for involuntary servitude in prisons;

AB 1986, to prohibit the Eliminate the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) from banning books without oversight and review;



AB 2064, to establish a state-funded grant program for community-driven solutions to violence in Black communities;



AB 280, to restrict the use of solitary confinement in CDCR facilities;

AB 1975, to make medically supportive food and nutrition interventions a permanent part of Medi-Cal benefits;

SB 1089, to require advance notification to community stakeholders before the closure of a grocery store in at-risk communities; and

AB 2862, to prioritize Black applicants, particularly those who descend from enslaved people, seeking occupational licenses.



The absence of direct financial compensation to descendants of enslaved people, as recommended in the task force report, has sparked outrage among some Black Californians.