California bill to create Freedmen Affairs Agency for reparations advances

Sacramento, California - Legislation calling for a California American Freedmen Affairs Agency to help implement reparations is one step closer to passage!

California Reparations Task Force Chair Kamilah Moore (l.) and Vice Chair Senator Steven Bradford pose together following the advancement of legislation to establish a California American Freedmen Affairs Agency. © Screenshot/Facebook/Senator Steven Bradford

California's SB 1403, which aims to create a government agency responsible for helping administer reparations, advanced out of the state's Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday in an 8-1 vote. The bill now heads to the Senate Governmental Organization Committee.

If enacted, the California American Freedmen Affairs Agency would have its own Genealogy Office and Office of Legal Affairs to support reparations claims. Only African-American descendants of an enslaved person or free Black people living in the US prior to the end of the 19th century would qualify to receive compensation.

The new agency would also have the power to oversee and monitor existing state agencies and departments' implementation of reparations measures that fall within their scope of authority.

SB 1403 emerged out of the over 115 policy recommendations in the California Reparations Task Force's final report, issued last June after two years of research and public engagement.

Kamilah Moore, who served as the task force's chair, testified Tuesday to the bill's urgent necessity, saying, "This agency symbolizes a crucial stride towards reparatory justice, particularly for those whose lineage traces back to enslaved ancestors."