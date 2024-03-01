California Senate advances resolution to acknowledge atrocities against Black Americans

Sacramento, California - The California state Senate on Thursday advanced a resolution to acknowledge historic harms perpetrated against Black Americans and to pave the way for reparations .

A resolution introduced by Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas to recognize human rights violations against enslaved Africans and their descendants has passed out of the California state Senate. © Screenshot/Facebook/Lola Smallwood-Cuevas

The California state Senate voted 31-1 to pass SCR 113, a resolution introduced by Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas to recognize human rights violations and crimes against humanity on enslaved Africans and their descendants.

The text – approved on the final day of Black History Month – lays out the myriad state-sanctioned abuses waged against Black people since before the Civil War.

From its enforcement of the Fugitive Slave Act to its failure to implement its own antislavery law, the California state government was by no means innocent in the American chattel slavery system, the resolution points out.

This legacy of anti-Black discrimination continued after the US' formal abolition of slavery via state and local segregation laws, disenfranchisement, medical experimentation, racist housing policies, unjust uses of eminent domain, bars on interracial marriage, government-sanctioned violence, mass incarceration, and more.

Acknowledging that these damages continue to hurt Black communities today, the measure resolves that the State of California "recognizes and accepts responsibility for all of the harms and atrocities committed by representatives of the state who promoted, facilitated, enforced, and permitted the institution of chattel slavery and its legacy of ongoing badges and incidents of slavery that form the systemic structures of discrimination."

The resolution also "affirms [the state's] role in protecting the descendants of enslaved people as well as their civil, political, and socio-cultural rights."