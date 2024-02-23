Case for reparations in New Jersey boosted by new data on racial disparities

Newark, New Jersey - A new report released Thursday presents a county-by-county analysis of racial inequities in New Jersey, bolstering the case for reparations in the Garden State.

In New Jersey's Essex County – home to Newark – white households own their homes at greater rates than Black and Latino households combined. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

In its Two New Jerseys: One State of Inequity report, the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice (NJISJ) provides fresh data on racial disparities in homeownership, income, poverty, health insurance, and internet access.

White homeownership – historically one of the primary means of building intergenerational wealth – exceeds 70% in 19 of New Jersey’s 21 counties, while Black homeownership rates in 14 counties remain under 50%, NJISJ found.

This contrast is especially stark in Essex County, where 68.4% of white families own their homes compared to just 28.2% of Black families – even though there are 20,000 more Black households than white households living there.

Lower incomes also impact Black New Jerseyans' ability to generate wealth. The median income for white New Jersey households is $109,100. For Black households, it's just $65,400. The income gap in Essex County is even greater at over $70,000.

Unsurprisingly, Black New Jerseyans experience poverty at higher rates, with 16.1% living below the poverty level as compared to 6.2% of white residents. In Cumberland County, one in four Black residents live in poverty, while in Atlantic, Camden, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, and Passaic counties, around one in five Black residents live in poverty.

On top of that, 8.3% of Black residents lack health insurance as compared to 3.5% of white residents.

At least one in 20 Black households in nearly 40% of New Jersey counties do not have a computer, while 7.4% of Black households in Essex County lack an internet subscription.

These disparities undergird the state's staggering $300,000 racial wealth gap, which is significantly higher than the national figure.