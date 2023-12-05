New Jersey Reparations Council demands bold action on housing and education

Newark, New Jersey - The New Jersey Reparations Council's second virtual public session featured powerful testimonies on the impact of continued segregation, particularly in housing and education.

Racial justice advocates celebrate the official launch of the New Jersey Reparations Council in Perth Amboy on June 19, 2023. © TAG24/Rey Harris

The New Jersey Reparations Council, convened by the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice and launched on Juneteenth 2023, held its second of nine public sessions on Monday. The online meeting brought together local, state, and national experts with members of the public to examine historic and ongoing racial segregation.

The council's first session laid the groundwork for the discussion by outlining New Jersey's legacy of enslavement, from its inception as a European colony in the 17th century to its ratification of the 13th Amendment.

The eventual abolition of slavery did not put a stop to rampant discrimination in the Garden State, nor was it any less insidious than Jim Crow apartheid in the American South.

In fact, the roots of the today's racial wealth gap, topping $300,000 in New Jersey, may be traced, in part, to policies put in place in the immediate aftermath of World War II, when the federal government invested in a series of massive programs to extend possibilities for homeownership.

"This is really the beginning of the explosion of the American Dream for most American families and families in New Jersey, who then were able to acquire their own homes in the suburbs and build that intergenerational wealth which has benefited them ever since," explained David Troutt of Rutgers Law School at the session on Monday.

The problem: Black Americans were, by and large, barred from participating in those programs.

Exclusionary zoning laws in New Jersey, enforced through each municipality's local police powers, made matters worse by ensuring the homes Black people could afford would not be constructed in particular areas. It just so happens those neighborhoods tended to have predominantly white populations.

"Exclusionary zoning, because it was race neutral on its face, has been far more powerful than racially specific Jim Crow segregation in the South. While most of that was overturned in the Civil Rights Movement, exclusionary zoning has proved to be powerfully resilient against any kind of legal attack," Troutt said.

"This is why we still experience tremendous racial discrimination in a highly suburbanized state like New Jersey."