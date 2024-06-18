Chicago mayor signs landmark executive order to create reparations task force

Chicago, Illinois - Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order on Monday paving the way for the establishment of a local reparations task force.

"As a Black man, and as the leader of a major U.S. city, I have a responsibility to set the tone on how we rectify decades of neglect," Johnson wrote on X.

"Today's Executive Order on the Black Reparations Agenda is a pledge to confront Chicago's legacy of inequity."

Johnson's announcement came just two days before Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of American chattel enslavement.

The task force will examine and craft a plan to address harms Black communities are facing due to local laws and policies enacted from the enslavement era through the present day.

Johnson is due to work with the Chicago Aldermanic Black Caucus to select members of the task force. Once it is established, the panel will have a year to complete its work.

Chicago's 2024 budget earmarked $500,000 for the study and creation of a reparations plan.