Commonwealth agrees "time has come" for UK to address colonialism and enslavement

Apia, Samoa - The Commonwealth's 56 members agreed on Saturday the "time has come" for talks about the legacy of the "abhorrent" atrocities of the enslavement era, in a landmark summit declaration that raised the prospect of future reparations .

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (c.) attends an Executive Session of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa. © Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

Gathering in Samoa, leaders from Britain and dozens of former colonies held talks over the ongoing legacies of historic crimes against humanity.

In a joint statement, Commonwealth leaders noted calls for "reparatory justice" for the "abhorrent" transatlantic slave trade and the "enduring effects" of dispossessing Indigenous people, indentureship, and colonialism.

"The time has come for a meaningful, truthful and respectful conversation towards forging a common future based on equity," a joint Samoa Communique said.

African, Caribbean, and Pacific nations want Britain – and other colonial powers – to atone for slavery and other crimes of colonization, and to start talks about compensation.

Many of the nations remain poorer than their former colonizers and still feel the impacts of the brutal kidnapping and trafficking of an estimated 10-15 million people from Africa over four centuries in order to enrich European colonizer countries.

Britain has baulked at the idea of paying financial reparations.

"I should be really clear here, in the two days we've been here, none of the discussions have been about money," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said after the meeting. "Our position is very, very clear in relation to that."