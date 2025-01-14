Cory Booker and Ayanna Pressley reintroduce federal reparations legislation to Congress

Washington DC - Representative Ayanna Pressley and Senator Cory Booker have reintroduced legislation to create a federal reparations commission in the 119th Congress.

Representative Ayanna Pressley (l.) and Senator Cory Booker have reintroduced legislation to establish a federal reparations commission for Black Americans. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The bill calls for the establishment of a commission to document and develop a policy blueprint to address historic and ongoing harms to Black communities, from the era of enslavement through the present day.

"We as a nation have not yet truly acknowledged and grappled with the ways slavery, racism, and white supremacy continue to disadvantage African Americans," Booker, lead sponsor of S 40, said in a Thursday statement.

"Commissioning a study to better understand where our country has fallen short will help lawmakers better address the racial disparities and inequalities that persist today as a result of generational injustices," he added.

In addition to Booker, the Senate bill has 17 co-sponsors thus far.

Pressley, picking up the mantle from the late Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, earlier this month reintroduced the House version of the bill, HR 40, according to Congress.gov.