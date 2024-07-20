Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has passed away after cancer battle

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has passed away at the age of 74 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. © Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Today, with incredible grief for our loss yet deep gratitude for the life she shared with us, we announce the passing of United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of the 18th Congressional District of Texas," read a statement on the Houston politician's social media.

"She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will continue to inspire all who believe in freedom, justice, and democracy," the statement added.

Jackson Lee – a breast cancer survivor – shared in June that she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer but said she would not step down from her seat.

First elected to Congress in 1995, Jackson Lee represented her Houston district in Washington for over three decades. She is known for leading efforts to rewrite the Violence Against Women Act, championing legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, and picking up the mantle as lead sponsor of HR 40, the bill to create federal reparations commission for Black Americans.

Before her career in Congress, the Queens native served as a Houston judge and city councilor after graduating from Yale and earning her law degree from the University of Virginia.