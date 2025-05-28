Maryland Governor Wes Moore doubles down on reparations bill veto

North Bethesda, Maryland - Maryland Governor Wes Moore on Tuesday doubled down on his veto of a bill to create a state reparations commission for Black residents.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has defended his controversial decision to veto a bill to establish a state reparations commission. © Leigh Vogel / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"I do not believe now is the time for another multiyear study on something that we already know," Moore said while announcing a new housing and economic development project in North Bethesda, per WTOP News.

"I think that this is the time for action," the governor added, echoing language he used in vetoing the reparations bill earlier this month.

The legislation – SB 587 – would have created a 23-member body to document and develop proposals to address the legacy of enslavement and racial discrimination in Maryland.

The bill, which was a priority of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland this session, passed in the House 101-36 and in the Senate 32-13 before Moore shut it down.

The Democratic lawmaker on Tuesday touted his track record in investing in historically Black colleges and universities, pardoning thousands of people with marijuana convictions, and more.

According to WTOP, when asked about whether he would support using tax dollars to provide cash reparations, the governor replied, "I'm really proud of the action this administration has already taken when it comes to addressing the long-standing challenges of racial discrimination that we've seen – not just in the state of Maryland, but across the nation."